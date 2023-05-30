URBANA — Prosecutors and police have determined that a woman who fatally stabbed a man in her home earlier this year did so because she was in fear for her life.
Lt. Mike Cervantes said a thorough investigation into the March 30 death of Robert J. Cavette, 51, revealed that he had been served with an order of protection that prohibited him from being within 500 feet of the woman.
On March 30, police were called to the 1000 block of South Smith Road, where they found Mr. Cavette with a stab wound to the chest. He died later at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Police learned that the 38-year-old woman living at the Smith Road address stabbed him while he was choking her.
Although there were no witnesses to the attack, Cervantes said the woman immediately called 911, provided a statement to police that day and fully cooperated with investigators.
Urbana police officers processed the crime scene and examined her phone and his.
“Nothing, up to this point, has revealed that this incident was anything other than self-defense,” Cervantes said.
The state’s attorney’s office also reviewed all reports and declined to charge the woman with any crime.