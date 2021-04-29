URBANA — Urbana police are looking for the person or people who shot two men early Wednesday in that city.
Investigator Dave Roesch said about 2:35 a.m., two Champaign men, ages 29 and 30, said they were driving east from Sixth Street and Bradley Avenue toward the Circle K at Lincoln and Bradley when a white van came up behind their vehicle and shots came from it.
They headed south on Lincoln and east on Fairview and realized along the way that both of them had been hit. One man was shot in the hand and the other received a grazing wound to his lower back, Roesch said. Both were treated and released from the hospital.
Roesch said the men who were shot think they were targeted in retaliation for a recent shooting death in Urbana. There was no evidence of return fire. The victims were unable to say how many people may have been in the van.
Police report there have been two dozen confirmed shootings in the city so far this year.