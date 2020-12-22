DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for the man who held up a store at gunpoint Monday night.
Commander Josh Webb said about 9:30 p.m, police were sent to the Family Dollar Store, 1228 E. Main St., where a man wielding a handgun demanded the employees give him money from the registers.
He got an undisclosed amount of cash before running west from the business.
Police had a partial description that said the robber was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and white shoes.
No one was hurt during the holdup.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.