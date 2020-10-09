CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a young man who robbed a cellphone store at knifepoint Thursday evening, then crashed a car as he fled.
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said about 5:35 p.m., a young man entered the T-Mobile store at 2504 N. Prospect Ave. and used a steak knife to threaten employees. He made off with an undisclosed number of cellphones and cash.
Ramseyer said the robber was described as a light-skinned Black male; about 18 to 20 years old; about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 120 pounds; with his hair in tight cornrows and tattoos on both hands. He was wearing a surgical mask and a blue sweatshirt with the hood up.
Several employees were in the store. One was able to get out and call police.
Officers didn’t make it there before the robber took off in a four-door sedan, believed to be a tan Nissan Sentra or Altima. He dropped the steak knife in the parking lot. There were no reports of anyone being injured, Ramseyer said.
Not long after the holdup, a 911 caller reported a car driving erratically on Interstate 57 headed north. Illinois State Police tried to stop the car, which crashed near Rantoul.
An occupant ran from the car to the east, triggering a lengthy but unsuccessful search of properties on Rantoul’s west side, including Walmart and several motels. Police seized the car and are processing it for evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.