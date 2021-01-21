CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for the person or people who shot a man about midday Thursday.
Police said in a release that officers received a call for shots fired just after noon in the 600 block of Teal Cove, a cul-de-sac just north of West John Street and about a block west of Kenwood Road.
When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The man is believed to be staying in Rantoul.
Preliminary information is that the victim was walking when he was hit by gunfire that came from a moving vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information or surveillance video to call them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.