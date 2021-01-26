HAMMOND -- Police are seeking a stolen truck after a man was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning at a home in this small Piatt County village about 20 miles west of Tuscola.
According to a release from Illinois State Police, at 3:01 a.m. Tuesday, the Piatt County Sheriff's Office got a report of a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Sheriff's deputies, a Monticello police officer and the Piatt County Coroner's Office responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release said the death is being treated as a homicide.
Police are also seeking a 2017 gray Ford F-150 pickup truck that was reported stolen from the area. It has an Illinois B Truck license plate that reads "101 DN." State police said agents from Zone 5 were tracking down leads on the vehicle. Anyone with information on it or who sees it is asked to call 911 but not to approach it.
The incident is being investigated by state police and the Piatt County coroner, sheriff and state's attorney. No other information was available as the investigation is ongoing.