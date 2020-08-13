DANVILLE — Police are seeking witnesses who might have seen a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon that led to the death of Sean Dye, 29, of Danville.
Police said the crash happened near Williams and Fairweight streets just after 5 p.m.
According to a report, an 81-year-old Danville woman who was driving a 2013 Buick sedan south on Fairweight stopped at the stop sign at Williams, yielded to several vehicles going east and west on that street, then proceeded to cross the intersection.
About that time, two motorcycles were going east on Williams at a high speed, police said. Mr. Dye’s motorcycle hit the rear passenger side of the sedan.
He was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The car driver and her passenger were not hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.