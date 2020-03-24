CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Monday night in the northern part of the city.
A release from the department said about 9:30 p.m., a man entered the Circle K at 1501 N. Neil St., displayed a black handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes. The clerk handed both over and he ran east from the store.
No one was hurt and there were no other customers present, police said.
The robber is described as a black man; about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds; and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, gray sweatpants, brown shoes and what is believed to be a black curly wig partially covering his face.
Police ask any resident or business nearby that might have exterior surveillance camera systems to contact them to share video footage.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
