DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a report of an individual armed with a handgun Saturday morning during a series of fights at an elementary basketball game at Danville High School.
Police received a report at 10:56 a.m. of a large fight in progress. When officers arrived, they learned no one was fighting at that time and that the individuals had begun to leave the scene.
They learned that during the basketball game, a dispute had escalated and several fights broke out among parents, students and fans. They also learned one person was armed with a handgun.
Danville police and school officials are reviewing witness statements and school surveillance video to identify the people involved.
Additional information was not released. A press release did not indicate whether there were any injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.