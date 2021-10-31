DANVILLE — A Danville woman died from stab wounds she received in that city early Sunday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Deavyon T. Williams, 19, was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Ms. Williams was reportedly involved in a fight with several other females about 3:11 a.m. in the 400 block of West Columbia Street that resulted in her being stabbed several times.
Northrup said an autopsy will be done Thursday.
Ms. Williams’ death is being investigated by Danville police.