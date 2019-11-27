URBANA — Police are looking for two young men who accosted a University of Illinois student late Tuesday night on campus.
A release from UI police said an apparent attempted robbery happened at 11:56 p.m. outside the Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.
Police said the student was standing near the main entrance of the Union when he was approached by two people.
Police said one of the offenders told the victim, “I like your backpack,” and pulled at it. The second then hit the student before both men ran off empty-handed. The student was not seriously injured, police said.
One of the offenders was wearing a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call UI police at 217-333-1216. Those wanting to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.