CHAMPAIGN — A social-media threat targeting “Central High School” turned out to be a post that went viral nationally, according to authorities.
Champaign school district officials notified student families and staff Sunday night that there would be extra police presence at the high school Monday due to a social-media threat.
“Following further investigation, police learned the threat was issued on social-media platforms targeting ‘Central High School’ nationwide,” Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said later Monday. “The social-media post went viral, impacting many schools named Central High School across the country.”
It appears the threat wasn’t targeting any one specific high school, he said. A suspect in Missouri has been arrested in connection with the threat, Yelich said.
“Although we learned the threat was not targeting our community specifically, and not deemed credible, we still provided increased police presence today at Central and the nearby area out of an abundance of caution,” he said.
An email from school officials to students and staff Sunday night stated: “Unit 4 has been made aware of a social-media threat that may concern Central High School. Although we are not certain that the threat is actually targeting Central in Champaign, out of an abundance of caution, the school and district are working in partnership with police to investigate the matter further.
“An update will be provided when more information is available. There will be an increased presence of law enforcement at the school tomorrow.”