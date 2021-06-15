CHAMPAIGN — Nearly a month after Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim was killed while responding to a domestic-disturbance call, supporters of police plan to flood the Champaign City Council chambers tonight to call for better treatment of officers.
“We want (the council) to start treating the profession with some respect and dignity,” said Matt Stuckey, president of Back the Blue Champaign County.
Stuckey took to social media over the weekend to rally support for what he’s calling a “March to the Council.”
It’s scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with the group meeting in the parking lot of the Champaign Police Department, then marching to the City Building, where they plan to be heard during the audience participation portion of the meeting.
On Monday, Stuckey singled out last summer’s defacement of the Champaign police station as evidence of disrespect. No arrests were made after the building was vandalized with messages that included “Cops are America’s hired killers” and the “Champaign Police” sign was covered with red hand prints and the words: “Blood on their hands.”
City leaders weren’t silent about the incident, with Mayor Deb Feinen denouncing the vandalism a day later in a public statement, saying it “will not be tolerated” in the future.
Two weeks ago, following the death of Officer Oberheim, council members opened their first in-person meeting in over a year with a moment of silence and written tribute.
Shortly after, they agreed on a resolution to designate a portion of University Avenue in remembrance of the fallen officer.
For Stuckey, these gestures were not enough.
“They finally came out and said we appreciate what you do, but it took a shooting of two officers and a very, very unfortunate death for them to come out to the first city council meeting in person, to say we support you,” he said.
“The leaders of this country, the leaders in town need to stop dehumanizing the badge and start realizing that there’s real people behind that badge.”