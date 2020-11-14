Ben Zigterman: Second murder caps violent 24-hour stretch in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — The 18-year-old police believe is responsible for Thursday’s fatal shooting of a Champaign 16-year-old has been taken into custody in Michigan, authorities announced Saturday.
Calvin Williams of Champaign was arrested by police in Michigan’s Berrien County on an unrelated charge of vehicle theft. He will be extradited to Champaign, police said.
Champaign police identified Williams as the suspect in the shooting of Gerryontae Brown, 16, at a home in the 600 block of East Eureka Street.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Williams on charges of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million.
“Although an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation,” Champaign police said in Saturday’s announcement.
While conducting a follow-up investigation Friday morning, a Champaign police detective was inside an apartment in the 2400 block of North Neil Street when an individual armed with a handgun knocked on the door and confronted the resident.
“The detective immediately acted, verbally ordering the subject to drop his weapon,” police spokesman Tom Yelich said Saturday. “The armed subject was compliant, and the detective was able to de-escalate a dangerous situation and arrest the suspect without further incident.
“Police would later learn the firearm used by the suspect was reported stolen and the offender arrived at the apartment with the intent to retaliate for Brown’s homicide,” Yelich said.
The suspect, identified as Kamrion Wilson, 20, of Champaign, appeared Saturday in court on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, authorities said. Bond was set at $500,000.
A day after Mr. Brown became the city’s seventh murder victim of 2020, a 30-year-old Champaign man — identified Saturday as Shawntiel D. Harrison — was found dead in a vehicle a few blocks away from the first shooting.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Harrison died from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:04 p.m.
There’s currently no evidence connecting the shootings, police said.
Champaign police ask that anyone with any additional information about either shooting contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.