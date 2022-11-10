URBANA — Urbana police and the FBI are doubling down in their efforts to figure out who is intimidating students and staff and disrupting classes at Urbana’s middle and high school.
For the second time in three days, callers to the high school, speaking to an employee early Wednesday, threatened to shoot at students, according to Urbana police investigator Sgt. Dave Roesch.
“It’s difficult to know if the threats are locally generated, especially with spoof (phone) numbers and the ability to spoof IP addresses. It’s a daunting task,” he said of their investigation.
Unlike similar calls Monday that prompted the closure of Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School, district officials on Wednesday decided to hold classes. There were no classes on Tuesday because of elections.
The schools were put on a soft lockdown and police increased their presence.
“We focused a lot on the high school but also on other schools in the district, too,” said Roesch, adding that the same plan will be in place today, with extra officers being called back in.
“There were no threats to other schools,” besides the high school, he said.
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the district excused any students whose families decided to keep them home after Wednesday’s threat.
“After we sent the message out this morning that we would be in a soft lockdown for the day, there were parents who came and picked their students up,” she said. “We understand that. We didn’t encourage it, but we said that if that’s what they wanted to do, we would excuse those absences.”
On Monday, there were several calls made to the school from different phone numbers with both a male and a female voice.
Roesch said on Wednesday that there were two threatening phone calls to the high school. One came from one of the same phone numbers used on Monday, the other call came from a different number. Both were male voices, he said.
Given the nature of the threats, Urbana police sought help from the FBI in the wake of Monday’s calls. Again Wednesday, the federal authorities were notified.
Depending on the nature of the threats made, a person accused of that crime faces Class X or Class 1 felony charges.