CHAMPAIGN — An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old from Champaign were arrested after a reported bank robbery with shots fired this morning in downtown Champaign, police said.
Lt. Nate Rath said about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C.
"Upon arrival, it was determined an armed robbery had occurred with gunfire believed to have been discharged inside the business," Rath said. "There were no injuries sustained from the gunfire; however, one employee did receive head injuries after being assaulted by a suspect."
Dakir D. Pickens, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested a few blocks away shortly after officers arrived, Rath said, adding that a gun was also recovered.
Roads around the bank were blocked during the investigation, and nearby Champaign Central High School and Edison Middle School were placed on a soft lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," Rath said.
"There was no direct threat to the schools," he said.
Central Assistant Principal Iris Jun said in an email to parents that "students remained inside the schools and in their regular classes for about 10 minutes until the police indicated the soft lockdown could be lifted."
Rath said the investigation is ongoing.
"If any resident or business in the nearby area has exterior surveillance camera systems, please contact the police department," he said. "It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance."
Anyone with information can contact police at 217-351-4545. Tips can also be made anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.