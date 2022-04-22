CHAMPAIGN — One of the latest TikTok challenges — involving vandals posting videos of themselves kicking open doors at homes — has surfaced in Champaign, police said Friday.
About 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an incident linked to a door-kicking challenge at a home in the 1700 block of Valley Road. And officers were investigating, a door at another nearby home was kicked in.
In at least one of the incidents, the residents were home and “were deeply startled by it,” police spokesman Joe Lamberson said.
A group of juvenile offenders was located, and one of them was detained for questioning and released to their parents, police said.
The TikTok door-kicking challenge has been circulating since last fall, Champaign police said, but only recently have they become aware of any of these incidents happening locally.
In addition to kicking in doors, the challenge in other areas of the country has included posting a video on social media of a door being kicked in accompanied by the Kesha song “Die Young.”
Taking part in this challenge carries both the potential for property damage and danger to residents, police said.
Parents are urged to talk to their kids about the danger of following destructive internet trends and the potential consequences, which could include criminal charges.
Urbana and Rantoul police said they haven’t seen any door-kicking incidents in their communities, and University of Illinois police also haven’t had any reports of that activity.
Chad Smith with the United Garden Hills Neighborhood Association in northwest Champaign said he’s familiar with the door-kicking challenge from a posts on Nextdoor, but he’s not aware of any of these incidents in his own neighborhood.
“I think any more I’m surprised by the lack of intelligence of some of these kids, because there’s cameras everywhere and somebody is probably videotaping you,” he said.
Police in other communities have warned this challenge can be not only destructive to property but also potentially dangerous because residents could mistakenly think they are in a home invasion.