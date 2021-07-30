Listen to this article

URBANA — Police and the Champaign County coroner are working to determine the identity of a person found dead in a ditch early Friday just east of Urbana.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said just before 7 a.m., two bicyclists found a body on East Washington Street, about a quarter-mile east of High Cross Road.

The person was in a ditch on the north side of the road.

Apperson declined to give more details of what authorities know at this time. They expected to be at the scene a few hours. This is a developing story.

Reporter

