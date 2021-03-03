DANVILLE — A Danville man who’s been in police custody more than three years was sentenced Tuesday in Vermilion County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison for methamphetamine possession.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Richard D. Ford, 44, formerly of the 600 block of Winkler Road, pleaded guilty before Judge Charles Hall to a Class X felony alleging that he had more than 200 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 28, 2017.
Lacy said Ford had been under investigation by members of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group. Police had information that there would be a large amount of drugs at Ford’s home, obtained a court-ordered search warrant for his residence and found the drugs.
Lacy said there were multiple motions filed on behalf of Ford that prolonged the case.
In exchange for his guilty plea, other charges of possession and delivery of cannabis, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a felon were dismissed.
Ford has been in custody since his arrest Nov. 28, 2017. Under truth-in-sentencing laws, he is eligible for day-for-day good time and has already served three years and three months.
Court records show he has convictions in Vermilion County dating to 1993 for burglary, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and aggravated driving under suspension.