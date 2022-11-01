Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says it’s actively investigating reports of mail thefts and “check washing” in the Champaign-Urbana area, and is warning everyone to take precautions with their mail.
Check washing is a scam in which thieves use chemicals to erase the ink from checks that are written — for instance, to pay bills — then change the dollar amount and name of the payee.
The postal inspection service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in connection with one recent incident at the downtown Champaign post office. The reward will be paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects who broke into mailboxes at the post office at 600 N. Neil St., C, between 3 and 5 a.m. Oct. 24.
The postal service has a picture of the vehicle suspected to have been used in the mailbox break-in.
Shari Rowe, team leader at the inspection service’s Chicago Division, declined to say how the picture of the vehicle was obtained. No further information on the thefts under investigation is being provided, she told The News-Gazette Monday.
To increase security of outgoing mail, the inspection service is advising everyone in the C-U area to hand their outgoing mail to their letter carriers or to drop it in a box or slot inside a postal facility.
The inspection service is also advising everyone to avoid leaving outgoing mail or delivered mail in their mailboxes at home overnight.
Reports of lost or stolen mail should be reported to local police and also as soon as possible at the postal inspection service’s website, uspis.gov, or by calling 877-876-2455, Rowe said.
Anyone with information about the mailbox break-in at the downtown Champaign location is asked to call 877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3877789.
There have been reports of recent mail theft and drop-box break-ins elsewhere in Illinois.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced Oct. 17 that five people had been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail.
The indictments were connected to “Operation Broken Arrow,” an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail.
Here’s a post from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on check washing:
“Have you ever sent a check that was cashed, but the recipient said it never arrived? You may be the victim of check washing. Check washing scams involve changing the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks and fraudulently depositing them.
“Occasionally, these checks are stolen from mailboxes and washed in chemicals to remove the ink. Some scammers will even use copiers or scanners to print fake copies of a check. In fact, Postal Inspectors recover more than $1 billion in counterfeit checks and money orders every year, but you can take steps to protect yourself.”