URBANA — A Potomac man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Urbana and firing shots at sheriff’s deputies, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
John Bennett, 34, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession and use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Nobody was injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office said.
The incident originated with a traffic stop at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Cunningham Avenue, Urbana. A police dog alerted to the presence of something in the vehicle during the stop, and the female driver then fled north on Cunningham and east on Interstate 74, deputies said.
It is believed eight shots were fired at deputies.
During the chase, METCAD received a 911 call from the vehicle in which the driver said the passenger, whom police later identified as Bennett, threatened to shoot her if she stopped.
Bennett also threatened to kill himself and others, deputies said.
The driver continued east on I-74 and exited on Illinois 49 in Vermilion County, with state police and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s department joining Champaign County deputies at that point.
At 11:28 p.m., the vehicle became disabled and came to a stop at 500 E County Road 2500 N in Vermilion County, deputies said. The driver got out, but Bennett refused to exit until after deputies spoke to him for about three hours.
At 2:35 am., he was observed removing a bullet from the chamber of a rifle and throwing the weapon out of the vehicle, and then obeying commands to get out, deputies said.
Once he was in custody, Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for a mental health exam before being taken to the county jail.