URBANA — A Potomac man who threatened to kill himself, authorities and a girlfriend during a dramatic ordeal spanning two counties and several hours from Sunday into Monday made his first court appearance Wednesday.
John M. Bennett, 34, had refused Monday and Tuesday to appear before a judge to hear the charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and armed forcible detention that the state had filed against him and the possible penalties.
On Wednesday, he appeared via camera from the satellite jail before Judge Adam Dill but still was not arraigned.
“State your name,” Dill said to Bennett, who responded: “Your name.”
“Is your name John Bennett?” Dill asked.
“I go by many names,” responded Bennett, who kept his head down and would not look at the judge on camera.
Dill then continued Bennett’s case for a third time to today for arraignment and suggested that the public defender prepare any motions they may want to file, such as a request for the appointment of a psychiatrist to examine Bennett for fitness to stand trial.
On Monday, when the jailed Bennett refused to appear for arraignment, the state’s attorney’s office gave an outline of the case to Dill, who found probable cause to hold him on $2 million bond.
According to a synopsis of reports from Champaign County sheriff’s deputies, the hourslong ordeal began just before 11 p.m. Sunday when Deputy Chelsey Keyes noticed a vehicle fail to signal while turning on to Country Club Road from Willow Road in north Urbana.
She stopped the car at the Circle K at 1809 N. Cunningham Ave., and the female driver gave Keyes her name and date of birth. The passenger, later identified as Bennett, refused to provide any information.
Keyes went back to her squad car to fill out warnings until another deputy arrived to take over her while she took her canine partner and told the driver she planned to do a sweep of the car.
The dog alerted to the presence of drugs, so Keyes put the dog back in her squad car, intending to conduct a search, but the car took off.
The deputies went after the car, which got onto Interstate 74 heading east. Not long after it got on the highway, the passenger leaned out the window and allegedly fired at the deputies three different times. Deputies could hear the shots and see the muzzle flashes.
Keyes, coincidentally, had been fired upon just two months ago after trying to stop a vehicle for speeding north of Urbana. She escaped physical injury in both incidents. Two men were charged in connection with that Dec. 5 shooting.
As deputies were pursuing the car, Bennett called 911, explaining that he had forced his girlfriend to drive off and that he allegedly planned to kill everyone.
Speaking with Sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Moody, who was trying to calm him, Bennett said he had stuff on him and didn’t want to get in trouble. He also said he was shooting in the air just to scare off the deputies, not hurt them.
While on the call, Moody could hear the female driver crying and pleading with Bennett to stop.
Bennett, threatening repeatedly to kill himself, also called his ex-wife from the car, who pleaded with him to stop what he was doing.
Just before 11:30 p.m., the car turned off of I-74 and headed north on Illinois 49, east of Ogden. At this point, Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State Police had joined in the pursuit. A spike strip put out by police caused the fleeing car to blow three tires and eventually come to a stop near Vermilion County roads 500 East and 2500 North.
The female driver jumped out, crying, but Bennett refused to exit.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Moody and fellow shift Sgt. J.R. Meeker continued to talk to Bennett for about three more hours in an attempt to resolve the crisis peacefully. Both officers are trained in crisis intervention.
“I believe it was Ed who finally had convinced him, and the next thing you know, he cleared his weapon and got out of the car,” Heuerman said of the peaceful resolution, which took place about 2:35 a.m. Monday.
“No deputies were hit by gunfire, nobody was hurt, including people in the car or any officers. The skills of the deputies got him to come out of his own volition without this ending in gunfire, which is just extraordinary,” the sheriff said.
The gun that Bennett threw out of the vehicle was an AR-15 assault rifle with a scope sight and a magazine that holds 30 rounds. There were 21 rounds still in it. As a convicted felon, Bennett is not allowed to have it.
Police also found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it in the car.
The woman who was driving the car told police that Bennett had attempted “suicide by cop” in the past and that she feared for her own safety when he ordered her to drive off from the traffic stop. It was shortly after she drove off, she said, that he grabbed the rifle from his duffel bag and began firing.
Court records show Bennett has prior convictions for obstructing justice, resisting a peace officer and battery. He also has a pending Vermilion County case for aggravated fleeing and domestic battery stemming from a Dec. 25, 2019, incident.
Bennett, who is representing himself in that case, was supposed to have a jury trial on those charges in mid-November but emailed the court that he was suffering flu-like symptoms that day, so the case was continued.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Bennett faces 10 to 45 years in prison.