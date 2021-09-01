URBANA — A Potomac woman who allegedly was driving a stolen van is due back in court later this month for a probable-cause hearing.
Andrea N. Haas, 38, was arraigned Monday on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.
A Champaign police report said on Sunday morning, a man living on West Hill Street in Champaign reported to police that his van was missing.
Haas was found in the van about three hours later in a parking lot in the 2000 block of North Prospect Avenue. She told police she was attempting to get away from a man and kept trying car door handles until she found an unlocked vehicle with keys in it.
The owner of the stolen van had a second vehicle broken into and money was taken from it, the report said.
After hearing that Haas has two other felony cases pending for forgery and burglary, and prior convictions for theft and possession of a controlled substance, Judge Ben Dyer set bond for Haas at $5,000 and told her to be back in court Sept. 28.
Possession of a stolen vehicle is a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.