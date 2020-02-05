URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had about $60,000 worth of cannabis and a gun at his home has been criminally charged with Class X and Class 2 felonies.
Casey Lee Perabeau, 33, who listed an address in the 2900 block of West John Street, was arrested Tuesday evening following a court-authorized search of his home and a vehicle in his driveway that turned up about 12 pounds of cannabis, a gun and cash.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said his officers received a tip that Perabeau had a large amount of cannabis.
Griffet said police served the search warrant about 6 p.m. and that Perabeau was home with his girlfriend and five children.
Police found about 10 ounces (300 grams) of cannabis in a kitchen cabinet, along with cash and a scale. In a closet in Perabeau’s bedroom was a Glock handgun. In the trunk of a rental car in the driveway police found about 12 pounds of cannabis.
In all, police found $1,122 on Perabeau and in the house, Griffet said.
Perabeau was charged in state court Wednesday with two counts of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon.
Griffet said Perabeau is on supervised release for a federal weapons conviction, Griffet said.
If convicted of the cannabis-related charges, Perabeau faces six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $75,000 and told him to return to court March 10.