URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted stealing hundreds of dollars worth of power tools from a Champaign store a year ago has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Nicholas Sessum, 32, who was living in Urbana at the time of his arrest on Dec. 3, 2020, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to retail theft. He admitted that he stole about $800 worth of Milwaukee power tools from Home Depot, 820 W. Bloomington Road, C.
A Champaign police report said a loss prevention officer saw Sessum putting tools into Dollar General bags that he had brought into the store with him.
The officer contacted police and confronted Sessum as he left the store. Police discovered Sessum had not paid for the tools.
He told police he was using heroin and was planning to sell the stolen tools to get money for his child and the child’s mother.
On him, police found several stolen credit cards, some of which had been used earlier that day at the Dollar General store.
Charges of burglary, possession of stolen credit cards and use of the credit cards were dismissed in return for his guilty plea to the retail theft.
Also dismissed was a charge alleging threatening a public official. The police report said on the way to jail and at the jail, Sessum made multiple threats to shoot officers.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark also agreed to dismiss two other cases in which Sessum was charged with possession of a controlled substance stemming from two different arrests in November.
Court records show Sessum had two previous convictions for residential burglary, and four for theft out of Cook County.
He was given credit on his prison sentence for 23 days served in the county jail.