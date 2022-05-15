MONTICELLO — More than $600,000 worth of work is necessary to replace boilers and heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at the Piatt County Courthouse.
The county’s Building and Grounds Committee recommended sending a bid of $443,434 to the full county board for approval later this month for Davis-Houk Mechanical of Urbana and Reliable Heating and Cooling of Bloomington for the work. A state grant of $200,000 is expected to help pay for work on the boilers.
“We are still waiting on the grant,” said Piatt County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder. “I was told over a year ago that the grant would come through, and I don’t know what the state did to slow it up. The lady I talk to keeps apologizing. We signed papers for it over a year ago, though.”
Should the grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity not come through, the county will hold off on work on the boilers. The county is expected to know the status of the grant by the time the full board meets on Wednesday.
Money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been earmarked to help pay for the HVAC work.
Also:
Piattran Transportation Director Jami Trybom recently told the committee that she had received an $800,000 state grant to build a new storage facility to house buses and vans.
Trybom updated committee member Jerry Edwards that she has had conversations with Jim Grabarczyk with the Monticello zoning office, and he did not have any immediate issues with plans to place a 60-x-80-foot-building in front of the current Piattran building but wanted to see final plans before approving the project.
Trybom plans to move forward with soil samples and preliminary engineering studies to see if the land is suitable for a building.