URBANA — A Charleston man who defrauded the government out of more than $860,000 in taxes has been ordered to make full restitution and serve six months in federal prison.
“It’s all my fault,” Jay Edward Fisher, 53, said earlier this week to U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce, while asking for probation.
Fisher pleaded guilty in June 2021 to collecting taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments but failing to turn over those taxes or the part he owed on them to the Internal Revenue Service.
Prosecutors said Fisher failed to do so from at least 2014 through 2018 and further failed to file a personal federal income tax return or pay his own personal income taxes to the IRS during those years.
The loss to the government was put at $866,838.
As part of the sentence imposed Monday, Fisher has agreed to pay full restitution to the IRS within a month.
Most of it was repaid just prior to sentencing, but he still owes $125,000, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
The case came to the attention of the IRS thanks to employees of Financial Logic Inc., a commercial insurance agency in Mattoon, who had been lied to by Fisher.
He told the employees he had paid the taxes and blamed their problems on the Social Security Administration.
“In reality, Fisher transferred over $600,000 from Financial Logic’s business account to his own personal bank accounts and $300,000 from Financial Logic’s savings account to a personal investment account,” the release said.
“In 2019, after realizing that Fisher was lying to them, some of his employees turned him in to the IRS. When Fisher found out, he tried to enter the IRS’s voluntary disclosure program, but he was rejected because a criminal investigation was already underway,” the release said.
Rejecting probation, Bruce noted the seriousness of Fisher’s crime and said that Fisher, who claimed to be “ashamed,” would carry the “disgrace” of his actions.
Bruce ordered Fisher to begin serving his prison sentence Feb. 28.
After his prison sentence is over, Fisher will have to serve three years of supervised release.