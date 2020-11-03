URBANA — A Champaign man who ran out of a courtroom to avoid arrest, injuring a court security officer who tried to stop him, has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum said he found Clayton Yets’ case “very troubling” because Yets was serving a sentence of drug-court probation for three different felony convictions and doing well when he made what the judge called the “most stupid decision” of his life.
Yets, 26, whose last address was in the 900 block of Westfield Drive, pleaded guilty in September to resisting arrest.
He admitted that on July 6, he ran from court security officers after having been told a warrant had been issued for his arrest when he arrived late for traffic court.
Whitman Davis, a 17-year court security officer, testified Monday that as he tried to stop Yets from running out the front door of the downtown Urbana courthouse, their bodies “forcefully collided” and the two of them went to the floor.
Davis received a cut to his cheek that required stitches and left him scarred, dislocated his right shoulder, tearing ligaments and muscles, and a “deep bone bruise” to his left knee that he was unable to put weight on for three weeks.
Both Davis and his wife told the judge of the pain he’s endured in therapy and how the incident has left him depressed because of his inability to work and do the regular things he does as a husband, father and grandfather.
“I love my job. I can no longer do that,” said Davis, who said he was planning to retire in three years but is not sure that will happen.
“I’m not angry with you. I just want you to pay the consequences for your actions,” Davis told Yets. “Put this behind you and learn from it. I wish you the best, young man.”
Yets apologized to Davis, admitted he was a “coward” that day and begged the judge to give him another chance at drug court, saying how much it had helped him.
Five people testified for Yets, saying treatment has made him a better person and a good employee. His sister told the judge that as children they were shuttled from placement to placement by the Department of Children and Family Services for years.
Yets pleaded guilty in December to theft, burglary to a motor vehicle and robbery but was given drug treatment through the county’s intensive drug court program. However, while on probation, he was charged with driving under revocation, a case that’s unresolved. It was that case for which he showed up late to court July 6.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman recommended a prison term for Yets while Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham urged a return to drug court probation.
Rosenbaum, the new presiding judge, said he’d be talking to his fellow judges about ending the practice of issuing warrants for defendants who arrive only a few minutes late.
Still, he admonished Yets, who had six previous felony convictions, for not using the things he learned in drug court to deal with the panic he claimed he felt that day.
While Rosenbaum said he and everyone else in the courtroom felt sympathy for Yets’ difficult childhood, he warned him “it cannot be an excuse for the rest of your life.”
The judge said that while Yets hadn’t considered the consequences of his actions, “you picked the best possible victim you could have,” referring to the forgiving, good-natured court security officer.
“Officer Davis doesn’t hate you. He wants you to clean up your act and use this as a learning experience. Most victims would not say that,” the judge said.
Rosenbaum said probation would deprecate the seriousness of the crime, that a message of deterrence needed to be sent to others, and that Yets had already learned about all he could in drug court.
Given day-for-day good time and credit for the 120 days already served, Yets is likely to be released from prison in a matter of months.