URBANA — A Ludlow man who admitted he stole a truck that had a gun in it has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
George Whitlock, 43, was arrested on Dec. 21 after Rantoul police found him inside a Ford F-250 truck with a trailer that had been stolen from a farm field northwest of Gifford.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told Judge Jason Bohm that the farmer whose truck was stolen told police he had left a cased gun inside the truck. Police found that gun and a small amount of methamphetamine on Whitlock when they located him in the parking lot of the Walmart in Rantoul.
The truck had a significant amount of damage, Umlah said.
Whitlock pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm and was given credit for 232 days already served in jail.
In return, Umlah dismissed other cases in which Whitlock was accused of possessing a car stolen in April 2021 from the parking lot of a Rantoul business, obstructing justice and violation of an order of protection.
Court records show he has convictions for driving under the influence, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.