URBANA — A Ludlow man who admitted he stole a truck that had a gun in it has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

George Whitlock, 43, was arrested on Dec. 21 after Rantoul police found him inside a Ford F-250 truck with a trailer that had been stolen from a farm field northwest of Gifford.

Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told Judge Jason Bohm that the farmer whose truck was stolen told police he had left a cased gun inside the truck. Police found that gun and a small amount of methamphetamine on Whitlock when they located him in the parking lot of the Walmart in Rantoul.

The truck had a significant amount of damage, Umlah said.

Whitlock pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm and was given credit for 232 days already served in jail.

In return, Umlah dismissed other cases in which Whitlock was accused of possessing a car stolen in April 2021 from the parking lot of a Rantoul business, obstructing justice and violation of an order of protection.

Court records show he has convictions for driving under the influence, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

