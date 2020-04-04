URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted possessing a gun and harassing an ex-girlfriend in December has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Justin R. Brown, 25, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon and stalking.
He admitted that on Dec. 13, he showed up at the woman’s apartment on North Neil Street and threw a bottle of cognac at her door, then, hours later on Dec. 14, threatened that he would return with a gun.
When he did return about 3:25 a.m. Dec. 14, she called police, having received messages from friends who said if she didn’t go outside, that Brown was threatening to shoot through her door.
Another man in her apartment went out to calm Brown and police found both men in a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex. On the driver’s side floor, where Brown had been, they found a loaded 9 mm Glock. They also found a partially consumed bottle of cognac.
In return for Brown’s guilty pleas, another more serious weapons charge and three traffic tickets were dismissed. He was given credit for 112 days already served in custody.
Court records show Brown has prior convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, resisting arrest, driving under revocation and speeding.