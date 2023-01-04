URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a gun that he pointed at a woman to break up a fight has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.
Ah-Heem Carter-Brumfield, 28, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue, pleaded guilty in October before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Carter-Brumfield admitted that on Aug. 24, he pointed a loaded gun in the direction of two women who were in a car in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 700 block of North Neil Street in Champaign.
He was on probation for a 2021 conviction for criminal damage to property at the time.
Champaign police Officer Jherion Broadnax testified that one of the women in the car was extremely intoxicated and had gotten into a fight with another woman behind the car. The drunk woman was trying to get back in the car, kicking at the other woman, when Carter-Brumfield pointed the gun at the two women inside of the car. The driver took off and called police from a different location.
Broadnax testified that the sober driver was “very frightened and concerned for her safety.”
Police located Carter-Brumfield a few blocks away. He had a backpack and told another officer there was a gun in it.
With the previous felony conviction, Carter-Brumfield is not allowed to possess a gun.
To lessen Carter-Brumfield’s sentence, his mother testified about what a good father he is to his 3-year-old son. Taynia Jackson said Carter-Brumfield had been shot on April 17 in Champaign while his son was present, an incident that changed him in a number of ways.
Arguing for five years in prison, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher called Carter-Brumfield’s decision to carry a gun “dumb and dangerous.”
Carter-Brumfield’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp, argued that the gun conviction was only Carter-Brumfield’s second felony and warranted only the minimum sentence of two years. She noted he was cooperative with police, chose to plead guilty, and had the gun because he’d been shot and had a close friend shot and killed in 2009.
Carter-Brumfield told the judge he knew he wasn’t supposed to have a gun but said he carried “because I got shot in front of my son.”
But Webber responded that he probably didn’t see that shot coming and had he been armed then, it likely wouldn’t have made a difference. Carrying a gun now, said Webber, only “perpetuates gun violence.”
“Pointing a gun at another person is aggravating. He was attempting to break up a fight although going about it in a totally inappropriate manner,” said the judge.
Webber also ordered Carter-Brumfield to forfeit the handgun, its magazine, ammunition and cannabis to Champaign police. He was given credit for 57 days served and is eligible for day-for-day good time.