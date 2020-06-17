URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted breaking into an electronics business in 2018 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Because of prior convictions, Joshua A. Parker, 29, had to be sentenced as a Class X felon (six to 30 years in prison) for the Oct. 8, 2018, burglary of A&K Mega Service, 1401 N. Prospect Ave., C.
Parker, whose last known address was in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to burglary, admitting that he broke into the business in the early morning hours that day when it was closed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Champaign police responded to an alarm and found the front door glass broken.
Inside they found three glass display cases had been smashed and several laptop computers and electronics had been removed.
Surveillance video captured the burglar at work. Blood left at the scene was eventually traced to Parker, whose prior convictions meant his DNA was on file in a law enforcement database.
Lozar said when police eventually located Parker in April 2019, he admitted he had broken into the business, using a brick to break the front door and stealing six computers, which he said he later sold in the Chicago area for $500.
Parker was given credit on his sentence for 309 days served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.
Lozar said Parker had previous convictions dating to 2009 for burglary, aggravated driving under the influence, delivery of controlled substance, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property, and several domestic battery convictions.