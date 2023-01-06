URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he held a woman against her will in a hotel room more than a year ago is headed to the penitentiary.
Mario Jones, 35, whose last known address was in the 500 block of Dodson Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful restraint for a three-year prison sentence.
He admitted that between Nov. 24 and 26, 2021, he detained a woman in a hotel room on Killarney Drive in Urbana.
Urbana police were first called to the motel on Nov. 24 to answer a report of a woman saying she was being threatened. When they got there, the people in the room said everything was fine. Police were called back a second time for a similar complaint and found the door locked and barricaded.
Police ultimately got in the room, found the woman tied up, and arrested Jones.
He was given credit on his sentence for 408 days already served in jail.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Jones had multiple prior convictions for battery, domestic battery, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, aggravated battery, obstructing justice and driving under the influence.