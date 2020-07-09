DANVILLE - A Georgetown man who stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise on a number of visits to the Menards in Danville last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Jody Carson, 48, who listed an address in the 700 block of Mill Road, pleaded guilty before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey on Tuesday to theft over $10,000.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in August and October of last year, Carson went to the Menards several times. He would buy items, obtain an invoice, then drive his truck into the lumber yard.
Once in the lumber yard, he loaded his truck with lumber he hadn’t paid for and, with the assistance of a store employee who worked the exit gate, was able to drive out with the stolen materials.
Lacy said Carson stole about $22,000 worth of materials over several months. He was charged last November.
Carson was given credit on his sentence for 225 days already served.