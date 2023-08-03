URBANA — A Mansfield man was not present last week to hear a judge sentence him to three years in prison for stealing a car almost a year ago.
Kyle Coffin, 34, pleaded guilty in late June to possession of a stolen vehicle, admitting that on Sept. 20, 2022, he got in a car that a Mahomet-Seymour High School student had parked outside the high school field house during football practice, leaving the key inside.
The student came out to State Street to find the car, owned by his parents, gone.
Mahomet police obtained surveillance video that recorded the theft of the car and a man matching Coffin’s description getting in and driving off.
The next morning, an automated license-plate reader picked up the plate off Prairieview Road. Police found the car and Coffin on foot nearby. Pet hair was found in the car that matched pet hair on Coffin’s socks.
Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentence without Coffin being present over the objection of his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katty Sievers. As part of that sentence, he was ordered to pay $250 in restitution to the car owner.
Court records show he has prior convictions for forgery, criminal trespass to residence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence.
When Coffin pleaded guilty, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher agreed to dismiss other pending charges against Coffin of forgery, possession of a controlled substance and burglary.