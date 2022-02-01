URBANA — A Mahomet man who admitted he didn’t render aid or call police after hitting a bicyclist with a car, leading to that man’s death, faces up to 15 years in prison.
Robert F. O’Malley, 42, will be sentenced March 23 after pleading guilty Tuesday before Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman to leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident resulting in death.
The charge stemmed from O’Malley’s conduct on Oct. 11, 2020, when he struck bicyclist Dr. William Schuh, 58, and Schuh’s daughter as they rode with Dr. Schuh’s wife on U.S. 150 west of Mahomet about 4:20 p.m. that Sunday.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz laid out in detail for Holliman facts that would have been presented had there been a trial.
Rietz said the doctor’s wife was in the lead on her bicycle, followed by her daughter, then her husband, when a white Mustang came up behind the westbound trio and hit the rear tire of Dr. Schuh’s bike, sending him flying into a ditch.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury from which he could not recover.
The daughter was hit in the left buttock. The bruise she sustained was consistent with being hit with the side-view mirror that was knocked off the car, which did not immediately stop, Rietz said.
The first witness to come upon the injured group saw the mirror and a chunk of white bumper in the road. Other witnesses who arrived shortly thereafter were headed east on U.S. 150 when they saw a white Mustang go west past them, then come back and stop.
Rietz said one of those witnesses recognized O’Malley as the Mustang driver from his employment as a bartender at the now-closed J.T. Walker’s in Mahomet. He got out of the car, and when the witness said it appeared the bicyclists had been involved in an accident with a truck, O’Malley got back in the Mustang and left, heading west.
Rietz said other evidence would come from two friends of O’Malley who said he called them later that day asking for a ride from his father’s home in rural Mansfield and instructing them not to drive by the accident scene on U.S. 150.
Another friend of O’Malley was to testify that O’Malley called him a few days after the incident and told him he had hit the doctor, who died two days later at Carle Foundation Hospital, the same place he had been employed for 24 years.
Rietz said the friend encouraged O’Malley to call police and tell them what had happened. O’Malley did not, but the friend did, giving Illinois State Police enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the Mansfield property of O’Malley’s father.
Troopers found that the windows on the garage had been covered. Inside, they found a white Mustang with a side-view mirror and a chunk of bumper missing.
Rietz said police took scrapings from the Mustang and found skin cells on it that matched Dr. Schuh’s DNA, solidifying the state’s belief that the Mustang actually hit the doctor.
Because of a 2017 conviction for theft, O’Malley is not eligible for probation and will have to serve between four and 14 years in prison.
In return for O’Malley’s guilty plea, Rietz agreed to dismiss a petition to revoke his probation in the theft case, which would have been completed about a month ago.
O’Malley’s attorney, Kevin Sanborn of Bloomington, and Rietz asked the judge to block out several hours for the sentencing hearing, at which time both attorneys are expected to call witnesses to persuade the judge to give him a harsher or a lighter sentence.