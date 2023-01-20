URBANA — A Chicago area man with a large family to support said he knew that robbing a Champaign telephone store wasn’t the right thing to do.
But Dennis Gordon, 27, of South Holland, told Judge Roger Webber that he did so during the COVID-19 pandemic because he was scared for his mother’s life and the well-being of his seven younger siblings and needed money for all of them.
“One day I woke up and said I’m tired of being scared,” said Gordon, sentenced Friday by Webber to seven years in prison for his first-ever felony, armed robbery.
He could have received up to 30 years, and Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson argued for a sentence somewhere in the middle of the six- to 30-year range, while his attorney, Ruth Wyman sought a minimal prison sentence.
Gordon pleaded guilty in November to robbing employees of the T-Mobile store at 2504 N. Prospect Ave., C, at knifepoint on Oct. 8, 2020.
He admitted borrowing a car he had helped his younger sister buy to drive two hours south to carry out the heist.
After the holdup, he fled north on Interstate 57, crashed the car near Rantoul and ran, leaving behind nine stolen cellphones. He was not arrested until more than four months later.
Wyman called two of Gordon’s sisters and the mother of one of his two children to testify that he was supporting their disabled mother, several siblings, as well as his own girlfriend and child when he decided he needed help making ends meet.
The women said Gordon’s behavior was totally out of character for him and that he was the sibling that stepped up to hold their family together when their father had died a year earlier of a heroin overdose. Their mother suffers from serious health problems and is unable to work.
When it was his turn to speak, Gordon told Webber he was “extremely remorseful” and wanted to apologize to the community.
“I’m not a violent person,” he said, acknowledging that he had committed a crime of violence by threatening store employees with a steak knife to get cash and phones.
He cried intermittently as he explained to the judge that his mother receives federal housing assistance and that their water had been shut off for two months. That they were living that way during COVID-19 left him fearful that his mother could die.
“My daughter had just been born,” he said, adding that he worried constantly about the disease and his mother and younger siblings should they be evicted.
“I knew it was wrong,” Gordon said of his plan to get money by robbing a business.
Out on bond since about two weeks after his arrest in February 2021, Gordon has been working and supporting his girlfriend and now a second child as well as his younger sister and her child, he said.
“Me and my family have been through rough times our whole life. I’m sorry. In the moment, I wasn’t really thinking past go,” said Gordon.
Reviewing Gordon’s record, Webber observed that he had started his criminal career with a serious offense.
“Committing a crime to dig yourself out of a financial hole only makes the hole go deeper,” said Webber, who said he felt it was unlikely that Gordon would commit another crime.
Gordon is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence.