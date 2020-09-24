URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of having cocaine for sale has been sentenced to four years in prison.
The term was the least number of years that Judge Randy Rosenbaum could impose on Demetrius Lane, 24, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Valley Road.
Lane pleaded guilty in August to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
On Feb. 22, 2019, Urbana police went to the 300 block of North Orchard Street on a call of a car doing “doughnuts” in a parking lot. Lane was a passenger in that car, and under his seat, police found five bags containing 4 grams of cocaine. He had $1,120 on him as well.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd agreed to cap his sentencing recommendation for Lane at four years, even though Lane could have received up to 15 years for the Class 1 felony. Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom sought probation for Lane.
In sentencing Lane to prison, Rosenbaum noted that he had two prior convictions for unlawful use of weapons.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Lane for the Department of Corrections’ boot-camp program. If he is accepted and completes the military-style program, Lane could be released in four months.