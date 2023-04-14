URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a loaded gun in a vehicle more than a year ago has been sentenced to three years in prison.
But given that Nathan E. Griffin, 54, has already served 530 days in the county jail, it’s unlikely he’ll have to do much, if any, time in a state prison.
Griffin pleaded guilty in March to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that he had a loaded gun in his vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of South Neil Street on Oct. 21, 2021.
With multiple convictions dating back to 1987, Griffin is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Griffin represented himself and, in an unusual turn of events, both Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink and Judge Randy Rosenbaum praised him Thursday for being cooperative, respectful and effective throughout the proceedings.
Alferink recommended five years in prison for Griffin, who faced up to 10 years because of previous convictions, including robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and several drug offenses.
“I know the charge I pled to is serious, especially with gun violence plaguing the nation right now,” said Griffin, asking the judge for mercy.
He argued that he did not have a violent history in spite of having a long record.
“Most of my adult life has been spent in and out of corrections mostly due to drugs. I never really took the time to get beyond the drug use,” he said.
“I still have life left and I plan to make a difference in my life and others,” he said, specifying he wanted to help other drug addicts in similar circumstances.
Rosenbaum noted there was no allegation that Griffin had used the gun or intended to use it. The judge noted the difficult childhood he had, being raised without the benefit of a father because he died from gun violence.
“I hope you live the life you say you want to live,” Rosenbaum said.