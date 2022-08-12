URBANA — A Champaign man who was firing shots at another man outside Centennial High School almost a year ago has been sentenced to prison.
Montres Reed, 18, who last lived in the 2100 block of West White Street and was a juvenile when his aggravated discharge of a firearm case was initially filed, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to a reduced charge of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons for a sentence of five years in prison.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Reed admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he took part in an exchange of gunfire about 1:40 p.m. in a field on the north side of the high school. No one was injured.
Champaign police found two sets of bullet casings and, besides Reed, identified Novodny Lemons as the other shooter. Both men were students at the time.
Police learned that the two had apparently argued in a parking lot across John Street from the school property over a Rantoul teen who was killed earlier that year in a drug deal gone bad in Oakwood. They then separated and returned to the school property, where they fired shots at each other.
School officials identified them from surveillance video, police said.
Lemons, now 17, of Champaign, was sentenced as an adult in July to five years in prison for reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons.
Both Reed and Lemons were also sentenced to an additional three years, to be served after their five-year sentences, for incidents that happened in the Juvenile Detention Center while they were awaiting the resolution of their shooting cases.
Reed pleaded guilty to a second count of mob action for participating in what Rietz called a “large-scale fight” in the detention center on Jan. 14.
Lemons had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for punching a detention center officer in the face on Nov. 22, 2021.
Rietz said Reed had a prior juvenile adjudication for unlawful use of weapons from 2019 from Vermilion County for which he was serving a sentence of probation when arrested for the shooting outside Centennial.