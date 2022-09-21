URBANA — A Mahomet man who has been at large for five months has been sentenced to three years in prison for fleeing from police two years ago.
Moultrie County Judge Jeremy Richey issued a warrant for Carson Kasbergen's arrest and said he would recommend that U.S. Marshals be dispatched to find him.
“He’s been gone long enough and needs to be found,” said Richey, who presided over just one of Kasbergen’s five pending criminal cases.
Kasbergen, whose court appearances since 2019 have been sporadic, was not present for trial or Wednesday's sentencing, having last shown up for court in April.
Despite aggravating evidence presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds linking Kasbergen to the possession of a rifle and cannabis and an attack on a Champaign police officer, Richey said Kasbergen did not have enough of a criminal past to warrant sentencing him to an extended term.
Reynolds said he intends to try Kasbergen on his other cases whenever he is back in custody.
In late June, a jury convicted the 25-year-old of aggravated fleeing from police, driving under suspension and disorderly conduct for phoning in a false report to police, all on Sept. 14, 2020.
Richey issued a directed verdict of acquittal on another charge of aggravated driving under the influence, finding that there was not enough evidence for the jury to consider that charge.
The facts of the September 2020 case were that Mahomet police Sgt. Rebecca Bragg Goodwin tried to stop the Lamborghini in which Kasbergen was speeding through Mahomet about 2:40 a.m. that Monday but he sped away from her. His license to drive was suspended.
The pursuit went on to Interstate 74, where Kasbergen’s speed was estimated at more than 100 mph before police ended the pursuit.
Later, Kasbergen falsely reported to police that his Lamborghini had been stolen out of his garage. He ultimately admitted to Goodwin that he was driving up to 155 mph when he sped away from her toward Mansfield. He also admitted to drinking whiskey that morning. Police found a whiskey bottle in the car.
At the time, Kasbergen was on first-offender probation for production of cannabis plants stemming from plants that were found growing in the basement of his Ashford Court home in Mahomet in December 2019.
Reynolds had Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officer James Hobson testify about his encounter with Kasbergen on March 10, 2021.
The Champaign police detective said that an employee of a detailing business in west Champaign alerted police after finding a semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle and a loaded magazine for it in the back of Kasbergen's Jeep Gladiator that was at the business to be worked on.
Hobson said when Kasbergen arrived back at the business in a Suburban, he asked Kasbergen if he was Carson. Kasbergen said no then turned to get in the Suburban.
In plain clothes, but with a police vest on, Hobson ordered Kasbergen to stop and wrapped his arms around him but was unable to keep Kasbergen from getting back in the SUV.
“During the struggle … he hit me square in the nose, breaking it. It bled quite a bit,” said Hobson, who required a surgical fix for the injury.
Police quickly arrested Kasbergen and in the Suburban found a paper bag with about 5½ ounces of cannabis in 23 sealed bags.
Hobson said police found the rifle wrapped in a blanket under the back seat of Kasbergen’s Jeep.
As a result of what happened that day, Kasbergen was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and driving under suspension. That case is still open.
Reynolds argued for a six-year prison term for Kasbergen for speeding away from the Mahomet police officer in his luxury car.
“Any person who shared the roadway with the defendant that day would have been in danger,” said Reynolds, calling the crime even more egregious since Kasbergen was on probation for growing the pot.
“Despite his background of affluence and privilege and in spite of opportunities he’s had in life and from the court, he chooses to live the life of an outlaw,” Reynolds said.
Kasbergen’s attorney, Steve Sarm of Champaign, said he has acted on Kasbergen’s behalf for three years and that his client’s criminal activity is the result of serious mental health and substance abuse issues, which he said are not prevented by education or wealth.
“Families with money have just as many problems as other families,” said Sarm, asking for a lesser sentence.
Sarm noted that Kasbergen had already forfeited the vehicles involved in his criminal spree to police and that “he’s lost all his absurd amount of money in a short period of time.”
He also reminded the judge that Kasbergen’s only prior felony conviction was the production of cannabis plants.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum revoked Kasbergen’s first-offender probation in that case in June, but Kasbergen was not present for that hearing either and faces resentencing when he is picked up.
Kasbergen also has other unresolved cases for an August 2019 driving under the influence in Champaign and disorderly conduct for allegedly exposing his genitals to a neighbor in Mahomet in September 2020.
Richey also fined him $5,000 for the fleeing conviction.