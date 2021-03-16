URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted having crack cocaine for sale in his home last summer has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Leonard W. Moore, 34, who listed a local address in the 900 block of South Lierman Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
The charge stemmed from a July 1 search of his apartment on Lierman Avenue by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who also found guns, heroin and cannabis there.
Police reports about the search revealed that there were more than 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine in a room that belonged to Moore, two guns, about 13 ounces of cannabis, a scale and packaging materials.
In return for Moore’s plea to the cocaine charge, other charges alleging he is an armed habitual criminal and possessed heroin intended for sale were dismissed.
Court records show he had previous convictions for aggravated vehicular hijacking and delivery of a controlled substance, both out of Cook County.
Co-defendant Jimel Green, 48, who also lived there, admitted the cannabis was his. His case remains open and is set for a guilty plea later this week.
Moore was given credit on his sentence for 257 days served.
About two months after his arrest, Moore posted $10,000 cash to be released.
However, the judge refused to refund all that bond money, finding that it had not come from legitimate sources.
He ordered that $7,000 of it be released to pay Moore’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, and the balance to be forfeited to the Illinois State Police.