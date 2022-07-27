URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to shooting his pregnant girlfriend 14 months ago has been sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.
Desmond Godbolt, 24, who last lived in the 300 block of Country Fair Drive, pleaded guilty in early June to aggravated battery with a firearm, admitting that on May 14, 2021, he shot the woman in the upper body in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the woman was sitting in a car when Godbolt approached and began arguing with her. He struck the woman in the head with a gun when it fired and hit her. Eight months pregnant at the time, the bullet missed the baby, who was later born just fine.
The woman tried to drive herself to the hospital but got in a crash en route. However, she was not seriously injured from the car wreck.
Godbolt was to be sentenced to anywhere up to 18 years for the crime, which carries a maximum term of 30 years.
However, because Judge Roger Webber did not tell Godbolt at the time of the plea that he had to serve 85 percent of whatever sentence he received, as opposed to the 50 percent that otherwise is required, Larson and Assistant Public Defender John Dodd agreed to the seven-year sentence.
Godbolt had a single prior misdemeanor adult conviction for resisting arrest and a juvenile adjudication for criminal trespass. He will have to serve just under six years and was given credit for 327 days already served.