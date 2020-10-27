URBANA — An Urbana who admitted he had a small amount of cocaine in his car has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Verles Bolton, 35, whose last known address was on Clifton Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, admitting that on July 28, he had less than 4 grams of cocaine in a car.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that Bolton had to be sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison because the conviction was his third for a drug-related offense.
On July 28, Umlah said a woman called police about 2:45 p.m. to report that he had threatened her with a gun. Aware that Bolton was out on bond for another domestic battery offense, police located the car he was in at Prairie Green apartment complex.
They found a loaded 9 mm gun and three bags with white powder. Cocaine was identified in one of the bags, Umlah said.
In exchange for his guilty plea, other charges alleging Bolton was an armed habitual criminal, that he violated bail bond, possessed a controlled substance, committed intimidation and a separate domestic battery were dismissed.
Umlah said Bolton had previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, domestic battery, resisting arrest, theft and driving under revocation.
He is eligible for day-for-day good time but would have to serve this sentence consecutive to any he might receive in an unresolved McLean County felony case.
Mary Schenk