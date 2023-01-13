URBANA — An area man who admitted having cocaine for sale in his home has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed the sentence Wednesday on Damon J. Gordon, 29, whose last known address was in Monticello, after hearing evidence of his involvement in another drug-related crime.
Gordon had pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to deliver cocaine in connection with his arrest on June 3, 2021, by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
On that day, police went to his home with a search warrant and found a number of illegal substances, including cocaine, cannabis, Xanax, other painkillers, and about $3,700 cash.
He admitted to police then that he was selling the drugs. Charges related to the other substances were dismissed in return for his plea to selling the cocaine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds, in an effort to aggravate Gordon’s sentence, presented Rosenbaum with evidence about another Gordon arrest on May 24, 2022.
On that day, Urbana police who were investigating a vehicle burglary outside a hotel on Killarney Drive stopped Gordon’s vehicle. In it he had a safe and cannabis in the back seat.
The safe contained more than $10,000 in cash and 270 Xanax tablets. Gordon told police he buys the anti-anxiety drugs online and resells them.
Reynolds sought a prison term of 10 years for Gordon while his attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, asked for a community-based sentence.
At the same time that Gordon pleaded guilty to having the cocaine for sale, he also pleaded guilty to a 2019 aggravated driving under the influence charge for conditional discharge and time served in jail. Another case in which he was charged with burglary in 2020 was dismissed.
Court records show Gordon has previous convictions for DUI, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest and manufacture or delivery of cannabis.
He was found ineligible for drug court and given credit for 112 days already served on his sentence.