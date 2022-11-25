URBANA — A Fisher man whose lawyer said he entered neighbors’ homes in search of food and items to sell to support himself has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Michael Hoogstraat, 55, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of residential burglary for entering a home on South Grant Street in Fisher on June 25 and taking items. Other counts of residential burglary and possession of stolen firearms were dismissed.
Champaign County sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Griffin, who had been sent to a burglary in progress phoned in by another neighbor, testified Wednesday for Judge Roger Webber that Hoogstraat was holding a crate that contained food, a fire extinguisher, a glass pitcher and dog treats.
Griffin said Hoogstraat said he knew the residents and was going to sell the items and give the money to them.
Griffin said police looked in Hoogstraat’s home and found a shotgun and ammunition, which he ultimately admitted he took from another neighbor’s house.
Detective Deron Brize testified he was called to Hoogstraat’s home, where he found alcohol, spices, cleaning supplies, a safe containing the remains of its owner’s grandfather, a flat-screen TV, a handgun, a shotgun and ammunition.
Through his investigation, Brize learned that the items had been taken from at least two homes in town.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher asked for an eight-year prison sentence. Hoogstraat could have received up to 15 years. A prison term is mandated for residential burglary.
“This is not a minor offense,” said Fletcher, noting the “significant problem” the community faces from stolen firearms.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp argued that Hoogstraat was stealing to feed and support himself after being unable to find work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said he struggles with substance abuse and addiction.
“It’s incredibly sad and tragic that he has allowed his addiction to get him to this place,” she said, urging a low sentence.
Webber agreed that Hoogstraat was a sympathetic figure but said his willingness to steal and sell guns made the crime worse.
Hoogstraat, whose only prior convictions were for driving under the influence and driving under suspension, was given credit for 154 days served. He also agreed to recommend Hoogstraat for drug treatment while in prison.