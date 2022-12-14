URBANA — A man who admitted he tried to strangle the mother of his child has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber sentenced Marquis Robinson, 35, whose last known address was in the 900 block of Harvey Street, Urbana, on Monday after hearing Robinson’s victim testify about a long pattern of abuse leading up to the Aug. 1, 2020, incident to which he pleaded guilty in October.
Robinson admitted that he committed aggravated domestic battery by wrapping a telephone cord around the then 20-year-old woman’s neck and pulling it so tight that she gasped for air as she grew dizzy.
The woman told Urbana police that she had been trying to pack a suitcase to leave but Robinson kicked and punched her, pulled her hair and kept dumping the contents of her bag and throwing the items around the house to prevent her from leaving.
The woman reported the attack several days later when Robinson had left the state.
Robinson’s attorney, Kevin Markes, presented Webber with several letters of support from Robinson’s family and faith community describing him as a loving father and a helpful friend.
Webber gave Robinson credit for three days already served on his sentence.
Court records show he had previous convictions for resisting arrest and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher, who sought the four-year prison term, agreed to dismiss another case in which Robinson was charged with theft in return for his guilty plea in the domestic battery case.