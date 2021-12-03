URBANA — A Champaign man who had a gun in a place where he was living in September has been sentenced to four years in prison.
As a convicted felon, Timothy Turner, 27, whose last known address was in the 2100 block of West White Street, is not allowed to possess weapons.
He pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber Friday to possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Sept. 24, he had a 9 mm pistol with a laser sight on it tucked away in a hole in a wall of his bedroom.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Officers had gone to his home with a search warrant after receiving tips of men being there with weapons.
In the bedroom associated with Turner, police also found loose rounds, a box of ammunition and about two ounces of suspected cannabis.
Umlah said Turner had previous convictions for possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card, driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence and possession of cannabis.
Charges against co-defendants Michael Roberts and Martin D. Davis remained unresolved.
Turner was given credit on his sentence for 69 days served.