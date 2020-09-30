URBANA — A Penfield man who was on probation for beating a woman was sentenced Wednesday to six years and eight months for doing it a second time.
In late August, a jury of six took 25 minutes to convict Ian Keys, 28, of domestic battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Keys was charged with the crime on April 21, five days after he was found to have kicked and beaten his live-in 19-year-old girlfriend in the home they shared.
The woman testified that on April 16, Keys was upset with her because he believed she was cheating on him. The argument turned physical with Keys hitting her with a closed fist all over her body.
She testified she fell to the ground as she tried to protect her head and that he kicked her several times. She told sheriff’s police that in the six months they had lived together, he had struck her three or four times.
The woman said she did not immediately contact police but on April 20, went to the hospital out of fear that the beating might have jeopardized her pregnancy.
Larson said hospital officials found severe bruising on much of her body and contacted authorities.
To aggravate Keys’ sentence, Larson had sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Darr testify about calls that Keys allegedly made from jail in July to the woman’s family trying to get her not to testify against him.
Larson filed additional charges of obstructing justice and witness tampering based on those allegations. Keys is due in court on those Oct. 6 and if convicted would have to serve the sentence after the one Judge Roger Webber imposed Wednesday.
Larson said Keys had previous convictions for domestic battery with the same victim from 2019 and another domestic battery conviction with a different woman from 2016.
He also had convictions for robbery, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, criminal trespass to property and battery dating to 2009.
He was given credit on his sentence for 164 days served.