URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted a violent attack on a woman he was living with has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Russell Primmer, 29, who listed an address in the 3900 block of Aberdeen Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Jason Bohm to aggravated domestic battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told the judge that on April 18, 2021, police went to the Aberdeen home to check on reports of a domestic dispute.
Primmer initially declined to let officers in and said he had a friend recording the incident because he didn’t trust police. Primmer eventually admitted the officers.
Umlah said the woman told police that Primmer had choked her at least three times that day and, when she fell to the floor after one of those chokings, stomped on her.
He also pulled her hair, and put a knife to her neck threatening to kill her, all because he believed that the woman had insulted his friend, Umlah said.
The woman told police that Primmer had also taken her phone from her.
Police found her phone in Primmer’s pocket and a knife on a night stand, Umlah said.
Bohm told Primmer he will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence, or just under six years.
Umlah said Primmer had previous convictions for residential burglary as a juvenile and robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon as an adult.
Bohm agreed to recommend Primmer for drug treatment while in prison.